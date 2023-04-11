HANOVER
Burglary: Anthony James Boyer, 35, of Smith Township, is charged by state police with attempted burglary and criminal mischief. According to the criminal complaint, Boyer attempted to break into two homes in the 1000 block Clinton Frankfort Road about 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said he attempted to break down the front door of one of the homes with a shovel. District Judges James Saieva sent him to the Washington County jail on $35,000 bond.
