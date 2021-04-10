MIDWAY
Shots fired: Dana Ann Morrow, 74, of 205 North Avenue, Midway, was charged by McDonald police with discharging a firearm in an occupied building, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and discharging a firearm within the borough following an incident March 22 at her residence. Police responded about 4:19 p.m. for the report of shots fired. Morrow is accused of firing three rounds from a pistol into her neighbor’s house, putting holes in the gutter and siding, according to the criminal complaint. No one was injured, police said.
N. CHARLEROI
Assault alleged: Robert Kademenos, 41, of 315 Sheppard Ave., was charged by Charleroi Regional police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment following a argument just after 5 p.m. April 1 at his residence. According to the criminal complaint, Kademenos is accused of shoving his girlfriend’s head against a toilet tank, throwing her on the bathroom floor and strangling her. According to the complaint, the victim had gasped for air and begged Kademenos to stop before he fled the scene.