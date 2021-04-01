CHARLEROI
Drug case: Sade Shalin Mitchell, 19, of 527 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, drug possession with intent to deliver, carrying a firearm without a license, tampering with evidence and conspiracy, court records show. Police accuse Mitchell of jumping on a police officer’s back while arresting a 16-year-old male about 9 a.m. March 24 in the 500 block of Washington Avenue. Police accuse her of fleeing with a bag holding two bricks of heroin, only to be stopped and sent to Mon Valley Hospital for a medical evaluation. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter signed a warrant Tuesday for Mitchell’s arrest.
ELCO
Man jailed: Jerome Julian Stewart, 37, of 204 Cleveland St., Elco, is charged by state police with endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, indecent assault and indecent exposure, court records show. Police accuse Stewart of having sexual contact with a girl, beginning when she was 9, on several occasions and at various locations between between 2012 and 2017. District Judge Eric Glen Porter sent Stewart to Washington County jail Wednesday without bond as a flight risk.
NEW EAGLE
Drug arrest: Levi Cody Seman, 29, of 379 Mt. Tabor Road, Long Branch, is charged by city police with drug possession with intent to deliver 50 suspected stamp bags of heroin during an encounter about 1 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Sycamore Street, court records show. District Judge Mark Wilson sent Seman to Washington County jail Tuesday on $10,000 bond.