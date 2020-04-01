CHARLEROI
Robbery: Sandy Roberts, 45, of 713 Washington Ave., Charleroi, was charged with robbery, terroristic threats, simple assault and disorderly conduct by Charleroi Regional Police Sunday. According to the criminal complaint, at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Roberts pushed his ex-girlfriend and stole her bag at Fifth Street and Fallowfield Avenue. The victim told police he also threatened to kill her. Roberts was placed in Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.
EAST BETHLEHEM
Assault alleged: Harry Lee Dennis, 31, of Front Street, East Bethlehem Township, was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment by state police Saturday. According to the criminal complaint, police went to Dennis’ residence at about 3 a.m. Saturday. The woman who called 911 told police Dennis slapped, headbutted and choked her. Dennis is also accused of threatening to kill the woman. Dennis was placed in Washington County jail on $20,000 bond, set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.
NOTTINGHAM
Man jailed: Cory James Miller, 32, of 649 Mingo Park Estates, Nottingham Township, is charged by state police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Miller of throwing Tiffany Rae Stone onto a mattress, pinning her down and choking her about 11:55 p.m. Sunday in his residence. Miller is in Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.
WASHINGTON
Assault alleged: Troy Delano Terrell, 31, of 440 Duncan Ave., Washington, was charged with aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, tampering with physical evidence, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person by city police Friday. According to the criminal complaint, Terrell pointed a gun at his girlfriend and attempted to pull her out of her vehicle before noon Friday in the 400 block of Addison Avenue. He was placed in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond, set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.
WEST BROWNSVILLE
Burglary: Don Grant, 31, of 435 Cross St., Brownsville, Fayette County, was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief by state police Monday. According to the criminal complaint, Grant broke into the West Brownsville Hotel at 8 Bridge St. and stole liquor bottles from the bar over the weekend. Police found a backpack with the liquor in it after being called to Grant’s residence on Sunday for a domestic assault, according to the complaint.