Police have charged a Maryland man in connection with the disappearance of a Bethel Park woman.
Jaime Rae Feden, 33, was last seen on Sept. 15, according to Bethel Park police. Friends and family reported her missing to police on Thursday evening.
Police arrested Feden’s boyfriend, John Matthew Chapman, 39, of East Oakland, on Friday. He faces charges of kidnapping, criminal use of a communication facility and obstruction of justice.
Feden’s family told police that they feared for her safety due to a “tumultuous past with Chapman.”
According to the criminal complaint, Chapman confessed to police that he drove Feden to Las Vegas under false pretenses, where he murdered her and left her body. Police said Chapman drove Feden from her Timberidge Drive home to Las Vegas, telling her they were taking a vacation.
On Sept. 25, Chapman convinced Feden to drive into the desert to participate in a photo shoot. In the desert, Chapman bound Feden’s hands and feet to a signpost with plastic zip ties, and put duct tape over her mouth and nose, according to the complaint.
Feden suffocated, and Chapman left her in the desert and returned to Bethel Park, the complaint says.
The Lincoln County, Nev., Sheriff’s Department discovered a body on Oct. 5, which, police say, matches the description of Feden.
“At this point, there is sufficient evidence to believe that the Jane Doe decedent is the victim/missing person, Jamie Feden,” the complaint states.
Chapman was arraigned Friday morning before District Judge Ronald Arnoni. Arnoni denied Chapman bail, citing an active homicide investigation in Nevada.
Neighbors of Feden told police that they had seen Chapman at Feden’s residence as recently as Wednesday. When police searched the home, they found a backpack containing a roll of duct tape and plastic zip ties.
According to the complaint, Chapman contacted the family with a fake phone number posing as Feden. When police traced the number back to Chapman, he gave officers false information about the location of Feden.
“These actions by (Chapman) were a knowing and intentional effort to impede the missing person’s investigations,” the complaint states.