CARMICHAELS
Burglary: State police are investigating two break-ins that occurred at Carol Maurin’s Beauty Salon, in the 200 block of South Market Street that happened Thursday and Friday. Police said the salon was broken into two days in a row, and that the unknown actor used a brick to break a rear window to gain entry. State police said the burglar ate food from inside a refrigerator and stole multiple throw pillows and blankets from couch. Police said it’s possible the burglar could be homeless.
MORGAN
Stolen car: State police are investigating reports that a vehicle was stolen from an E Street residence overnight, from Thursday to Friday. Police said the car belonged to a 58-year-old Clarksville man. The vehicle was later located in the City of Washington, police said. A 54-year-old Crucible woman, the second victim in this case, reported $188 had been stolen from her the same time the vehicle went missing, police said. Police said they have a suspect, but the investigation is ongoing.