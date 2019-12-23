Canton
Card stolen: State police reported that a Washington woman, 62, believes she dropped a debit card on the ground at a Sunoco gasoline station on Baird Avenue, and the individual who picked up the card used it for two gas transactions totaling $107.41. The alleged incident occurred at about 4:15 p.m. Friday.
north franklin
Crash injuries: A driver was transported to UPMC–Presbyterian hospital around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday following an accident on Interstate 70. State police said the operator was driving in the right lane on the eastbound side, near mile marker 15, before losing control, crossing the median into westbound traffic and hitting an embankment.