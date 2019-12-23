Canton

Card stolen: State police reported that a Washington woman, 62, believes she dropped a debit card on the ground at a Sunoco gasoline station on Baird Avenue, and the individual who picked up the card used it for two gas transactions totaling $107.41. The alleged incident occurred at about 4:15 p.m. Friday.

north franklin

Crash injuries: A driver was transported to UPMC–Presbyterian hospital around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday following an accident on Interstate 70. State police said the operator was driving in the right lane on the eastbound side, near mile marker 15, before losing control, crossing the median into westbound traffic and hitting an embankment.

Tags

Business Writer

Rick Shrum joined the Observer-Reporter as a reporter in 2012, after serving as a section editor, sports reporter and copy editor at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Rick has won eight individual writing awards, including two Golden Quills.

