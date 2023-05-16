WASHINGTON
Aggravated assault: Anthony Wayne Jackson Jr., 28, of Washington, was charged with four felony counts of aggravated assault after Washington police said he attacked officers who responded to a domestic dispute at his apartment Sunday afternoon. Police said they were called to the 100 block of Brookside Avenue about 4:30 p.m. and found Jackson bleeding and refusing to come out of the apartment. Officers brought the woman outside, but Jackson tussled with them while they tried to arrest him, punching one in the head before an officer used a Taser to subdue him, according to court documents. In addition to the aggravated assault charges, Jackson also faces four counts each of simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment, along with one charge of resisting arrest. He was arraigned Sunday night by District Judge Kelly Stewart and is being held at the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
