National Pizza Day celebrations were in full swing at the Washington City Mission Thursday, when Shannon and Tom Grande of Grande Jr. Pizza Express delivered 30 pizzas to the downtown campus.

The Grandes, who recently launched the nonprofit Pizza With Purpose, were one of more than 500 pizzerias nationwide to donate pizzas to shelters and soup kitchens as part of Pizza Across America’s sixth annual National Pizza Day campaign.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In