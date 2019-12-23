Even in the gloom of winter, the Pittsburgh Creche on Grant Street has served as a beacon for the past 20 years. Dedicated in December 1999, it is a replica of the creche at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican. According to the Pittsburgh Foundation, the Sisters of the Holy Spirit sew and maintain clothing for the life-sized figures, and approximately $70,000 is needed annually to store it and repair the structure due to weather-related damage. Although much of the labor is donated, an endowment fund also covers police service and truck rentals. It is estimated that 250,000 people visit it each year.