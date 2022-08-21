More than 80 local women business owners, women in business and female community members gathered atop the CNX Building July 28 for a high tea hosted by the Peters Township Chamber of Commerce.

The Women's Tea - dreamed up and elegantly executed in three short weeks by chamber intern and Peters Township grad Mackenzie Schwerzler - forged connections between local women in business and teens with business aspirations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In