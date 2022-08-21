More than 80 local women business owners, women in business and female community members gathered atop the CNX Building July 28 for a high tea hosted by the Peters Township Chamber of Commerce.
The Women's Tea - dreamed up and elegantly executed in three short weeks by chamber intern and Peters Township grad Mackenzie Schwerzler - forged connections between local women in business and teens with business aspirations.
"It was fun to watch (Schwerzler) and help her and see her youthful vision come to life," said Amy Petro, administrative assisant for Peters Township Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber of commerce teamed up with True Fit Marketing, The HQ at CNX and the Women’s Business Network to bring the event to life.
Tea was served in sweet cups, provided by The Gathering Place in Washington, and dainty plates were filled with food and desserts from mostly women-owned small businesses. A clothing drive for Dress for Success coincided with the Women's Tea, and ATA McMurray Martial Arts Academy ended the event with a ladies self-defense class.
"Just seeing women coming together to support each other and to connect - it's been so long," Petro said.
The Women's Tea was so successful that the chamber is already planning a second soiree for next year.
"We definitely would like to do this annually," Petro said.
