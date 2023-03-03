No charges will be filed against the person who sent multiple packages last month to the Washington County Courthouse and neighboring county office buildings.
District Attorney Jason Walsh said they concluded the investigation and determined that the person who sent them did not have criminal intent and there was nothing harmful in the packages.
The county courthouse, along with the Courthouse Square and Crossroads office buildings, were evacuated Feb. 9 after the suspicious packages were sent to judges and county officials. The packages contained writing in multiple languages, but there was no toxic substance inside the envelopes, as initially feared.
“With regard to what was sent in the envelopes, there was nothing threatening and there were no substances, nor was there (criminal) intent,” Walsh said Thursday.
The packages came from the Mon Valley, but Walsh declined to identify the person who sent them or the reasons why they were sent to multiple judges and row offices on the county campus.
No one was injured and normal county operations resumed the following day.
