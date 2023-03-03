Courthouse evacuated

Katherine Mansfield/ Observer-Reporter

First responders were called to the Washington County Courthouse on Feb. 9 after multiple suspicious packages were delivered to the county offices. The campus was evacuated and closed for the remainder of the day.

No charges will be filed against the person who sent multiple packages last month to the Washington County Courthouse and neighboring county office buildings.

District Attorney Jason Walsh said they concluded the investigation and determined that the person who sent them did not have criminal intent and there was nothing harmful in the packages.

