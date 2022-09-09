It’s been a good run(way) for Airport Restaurant, a local favorite that is, after more than 20 years, closing its doors permanently.

“We had a fire, and then we were closed for a year-and-a-half,” said Kathy Kiger, who opened the restaurant in October 2000. “I wasn’t sure when its (renovations) were going to be done. I thought this was a good time to close.”

