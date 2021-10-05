Veterans with impaired vision or vision loss resulting from military service may be eligible for a monthly pension.
The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Monday issued a news release promoting its Blind Veterans Pension program. The release coincides with Blindness Awareness Month, observed each October.
“Most veterans transition from service to civilian world with little or no health challenges, but this is not the case for every veteran,” Brig. Gen. Maureen Weigl, who serves as deputy adjutant general for Veterans Affairs, said in the release. “Any veteran with service-connected blindness should apply for this benefit and begin receiving the monthly premium they deserve because of their service to our nation.”
Through the program, eligible veterans receive up to $150 per month. Eligible veterans include those who enlisted as Pennsylvania residents, served honorably and suffered an injury or disease resulting in vision loss during military service.
Before applying, veterans should have proof of Pennsylvania residency at time of enlistment, a copy of their last military service form DD-214 and their VA disability claim number.
To apply for the Blind Veterans Pension program, contact your local VA.
To learn more about the program, visit https://www.dmva.pa.gov/veteransaffairs/Pages/Programs%20and%20Services/Blind-Veterans-Pension.aspx.