She couldn’t believe her eyes.
Kim Maurer, of Allegheny County, stopped into the Canonsburg Sheetz during her work commute earlier this month to purchase two $30 scratch-off Pennsylvania Lottery tickets. The first ticket yielded no return. But, as Maurer scratched the second ticket, she wondered if she’d played the holiday $3 Million Snow Bank game correctly.
“There was one number. It said $3 million,” said Maurer, during a press conference inside Sheetz along Washington Road Friday morning. “I looked away. I looked back. I kept staring at it. I brought it in; scanned it. (The lottery machined) said, ‘You won $3 million. Contact the Lottery.’”
When Maurer contacted the Pennsylvania Lottery, she learned her $30 ticket was the first holiday Scratch-Off to win big. The hit was a win for Sheetz, too.
“Lottery is super important to Sheetz. We have a lot of regular customers who come in every single day to buy Lottery tickets. We’ve celebrated some big jackpots over the course of this past year,” said Nick Ruffner, public relations manager for Sheetz. “We have sold $142 million in jackpot winnings from the Pennsylvania Lottery in 2022. I’m really excited to be here with Kim (Maurer) next to me. Kim actually won $3 million off a $30 ticket. We’re really excited for Kim. We’re really excited for the team here.”
The Sheetz store in Canonsburg was awarded a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Maurer, who works two full-time jobs, has won the lottery before, but never an amount with more than three zeros following the comma.
“My biggest win was like $1,000. This doesn’t even compare,” she said, clutching her commemorative check. “I still don’t believe it. I’m going to buy a house. Maybe work a little less than I do now. I’m going to help out some of the people in my family. And probably invest.”
