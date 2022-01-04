Following the 2017 race riots in Charlottesville, Va., across the nation historic statues have been taken down, roads renamed and historic markers and plaques are being reviewed for inclusivity and accuracy.
All of the commonwealth’s historic plaques and markers are undergoing review by the Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission.
There are more than 2,500 markers in Pennsylvania, said Howard Pollman, director of external affairs for the PHMC. “Many of them predate the Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission. Staff received concerns about certain subjects, use of ... racial references. That’s been something that’s been going on for some time.”
Concerns voiced by residents prompted the recent removal or revision of two plaques in Allegheny County.
The National Aviary staff asked the PMHC to retire a plaque tucked away on the side of the aviary building, where it could only be viewed by visitors. A new marker that provides more context about Western Penitentiary and its significance will be installed in Allegheny Commons Park, where it can be seen by the general public, according to a press release from the PHMC.
A second Allegheny County marker at Point State Park was removed in 2020, after the public voiced concerns that the Forbes Road plaque did not provide comprehensive history or context.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources removed that plaque and is currently working with the PHMC to review all signage at Point State Park, including five PHMC markers for Forts Duquesne, Pitt and Prince George; Fort Pitt Blockhouse; and David Lawrence.
“These are things that we inherited,” said Pollman. “These are plaques – there wasn’t a lot of context. They’re going to be replaced by markers that tell more of the story of West Penitentiary and Point State Park.”
The PHMC is currently working with local partners across the state to determine the best way to address plaques and markers lacking historical context, containing inaccuracies or references deemed inappropriate.
None of the markers and plaques undergoing review are in Washington, Greene or Fayette counties.
“Of course, we’re always looking to be inclusive,” said Matthew Cumberledge, executive director of the Greene County Historical Society. “To be quite honest, there is an underwhelmingly low amount of (markers) in Greene County. In fact, we don’t even have one of them at the museum.”
Cumberledge said in Greene County, the current push isn’t for reviewing and revising historical markers and plaques. Instead, there is a push to identify and highlight areas and landmarks of historical significance.
“According to the state, we’re an underrepresented county as far as historical markers,” he said.
Washington County, too, is trying to expand its number of historical markers and plaques to craft an accurate telling of the region’s history.
“Revisiting state markers for accuracy and inclusion is very important” Sandy Mansmann, a board member of the Washington County Landmarks Foundation, said in an email. “I was recently thinking of the honorary plaques that History & Landmarks has issued over the years. Other than Nazareth Baptist Church and John Wesley UM, both in the city, and Bethel AME in Monongahela, I am at a loss to find any other minority properties.”
Mansmann said Wesley was approved for landmark status, but the church has not yet purchased a plaque.
It has been years since the iron pudding furnace mill in Upper Middleton received its blue and gold historic marker, said Christine Buckelew, president of the Fayette County Historical Society.
Buckelew, who served for two years on the PHMC marker panel, said she’s aware of at least one historic marker in the county that needs to be revised, although the Searights Tollhouse is not on the state’s list of markers undergoing review.
“The Searights Tollhouse is not accurate. One of these days, we need to approach PHMC about that,” said Buckelew. “It was only ever called Gate 3. It just perpetuates that old idea that it was named after William Searight. That’s just how things happen. All of a sudden it was done, it was there. It was basically an invention of the 20th century.”
Buckelew conceded mistakes happen, mistakes that should, she believes, be corrected when they come to light. Buckelew said it’s easier today to be more historically accurate, because we have access to records through the internet.
“You do want to know for sure, for certain, that everything you are going to see in those few words are going to be accurate,” she said. “Bench markers ... gives snapshots into our history, leads people to want to learn more about certain facets of our history. They serve an important purpose.”
Because historic markers and plaques pass stories on to future generations, Buckelew said, it’s imperative they accurately represent all aspects of a region’s history.
“I would encourage other people to look to see what hasn’t been acknowledged and take it from,” she said.
Cumberledge agrees.
“If we forget our history, the good or the bad, we forget the mistakes we made,” said Cumberledge. “We tend to repeat that behavior. It’s always good to remember where you came from, where you’ve been, where you are.”