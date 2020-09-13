Pennsylvania saw an increase of 25 coronavirus deaths over the weekend, according to a news release from the state Department of Health.
Statewide there have now been 7,862 deaths and 143,805 total COVID-19 cases - an increase of 920 since Friday, the department of health said Saturday.
“We know that congregation, especially over holidays and in college and university settings, yields increased case counts. The mitigation efforts in place now are essential to flattening the curve and saving lives,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low.
Together, as Pennsylvanians," she added, "all of our efforts are designed to support our communities to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”
Washington County's caseload now sits at 1,190, an increase of 13 since Friday, while Greene County now has 159, which represents an additional three new cases over the weekend, the health department said.
Neither county reported a new coronavirus death over the weekend.
Allegheny County now has 11,126 cases, while Westmoreland County has 1,962 and Fayette County has 740, the health department said.
There are 1,664,000 patients who have tested negative for coronavirus, the release said.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.