COVID-19 DOH Testing Lab

Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories on March 6.

There were no new deaths from the coronavirus across the region over the weekend as Pennsylvania saw an increase of nine new deaths and 343 additional cases of the virus during that same time period, according to statistics released Sunday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania now has 1,210,340 cases and 27,569 deaths from COVID-19 since the state’s health department began tracking the spread of the disease in March 2020.

Washington County’s amount of cases rose by four to reach 17,905, while Fayette County’s cases increased by seven to hit 13,390, the health department said.

Greene County didn’t register any new cases of the coronavirus to keep its number at 3,346, as Allegheny County’s numbers increased by 27 to reach 101,776 and Westmoreland County added three new cases for 34,379, the health department said.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In