The state Department of Human Services last week announced a $25 million investment in the state’s new child care tax credit program, to ease the burden of child care costs for working families.

In recent years, child care costs have risen to staggering highs. In Pennsylvania, parents can expect to pay an average of $12,000 a year for infant care, according to the Economic Policy Institute.

