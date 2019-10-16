The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is currently developing plans for the replacement of the bridge carrying Route 1059 over Mingo Creek in Nottingham Township and will host a public plans display from 5 to 6:30 p.m. tonight at Nottingham Township Municipal Building.
Any residents interested in the project are invited to attend the event.
The purpose of the meeting is to present the final design plans for SR 1059 over Mingo Creek in Nottingham Township. PennDOT representatives, along with design consultants, will be available to answer questions. Information on the project's plans and process moving forward will be available for discussion.
For additional information, call Gary V. Ferrari Jr., project manager, at 724.439.7156 prior to the plans display meeting.