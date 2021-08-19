Charleroi Monessen Bridge in Rostraver Township, which is located between Route 88 in Washington County and Route 906 in Westmoreland County, will close from 7 a.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Aug. 23, according to a PennDOT District 12 news release.
The bridge will also be closed to pedestrian traffic, the release said.
Crews will replace the bridge’s approach pavement. A marked detour will be in place using Route 88, Route 837 to the Donora/Monessen bridge and Route 906, the release said.
A portion of Vanceville Road in Somerset Township, Washington County, will also close between Caldwell and Scott roads from Aug. 23 until Nov. 12, according to another PennDOT District 12 news release.
Crews will demolish an old structure and perform the replacement of a precast box culvert with wingwalls. A marked detour will be in place using Lincoln Avenue, Route 917, Interstate 70, Exit 27 (Dunningsville) and Vanceville Road, the release said.