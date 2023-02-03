The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is gathering public input through its annual highway safety survey on traffic safety and driving behaviors through Feb. 28.
“In 2021, 1,230 people died on Pennsylvania roadways. Many of these deaths could have been prevented simply by buckling up, slowing down, paying attention, and driving sober,” PennDOT Acting Secretary Mike Carroll said in a news release. “The results from this survey help us better understand the public’s attitude on highway safety, and potentially allow us to adjust our efforts to reduce crashes and fatalities.”
The traffic survey was first implemented in 2010 per federal funding requirements. Federal funding no longer requires the survey, but PennDOT opens it annually to collect data on things like seat belt use, distracted driving, speeding and pedestrian safety.
The survey helps PennDOT understand current attitudes surrounding highway safety, allowing the department to adjust safety activities and potentially reduce crashes and fatalities.
