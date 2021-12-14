Those who visited the 511PA website or smartphone app Monday probably noticed something new.
On Sunday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced updates to its travel information to-go service, including the addition of a map listing electronic-vehicle stations located on state roads throughout the commonwealth.
“511PA is a valuable tool that helps motorists plan safe travel by providing them with as much information as possible,” said Yassmin Gramian, PennDOT secretary, in a news release. “These new features are just another way we put our data to work for all motorists, including those driving passenger or commercial vehicles, and now electric vehicles, too.”
The updated 511PA resource allows users to select which alerts they receive, including ones for weather, plow truck locations and possible travel delays. Users may also choose the dates and times they receive alerts.
Commercial drivers will appreciate access to the location of all bridges under legal height located on state roads, included in the update.
Prior to the update rollout, users needed to create an account in order to view accidents, rest facilities and more along state roads. Now, 511PA can be enjoyed by anyone with a mobile phone number or email address.
For more information on 511PA, visit https://511pa.com/default.aspx.