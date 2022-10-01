A woman was struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon after stepping on to the road, causing a small stretch of roadway near 910 Jefferson Ave. to close for a short time while Washington police, fire and emergency medical services worked to treat the pedestrian.
Detective Todd Foreman said the unidentified woman entered the roadway and was struck by a truck about noon Friday.
