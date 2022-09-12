The sound of automobiles, not jet engines, throttling down the runway filled the Greene County Airport during flashlight drag races Saturday evening.

About 100 souped up trucks, pristine Corvettes and everyday automobiles inched to the starting line, where a flashlight signaled the start of the race. Drivers put the pedal to the metal and rocketed 1/8 of a mile to the finish line, garnering cheers from the large crowds.

