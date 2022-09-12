The sound of automobiles, not jet engines, throttling down the runway filled the Greene County Airport during flashlight drag races Saturday evening.
About 100 souped up trucks, pristine Corvettes and everyday automobiles inched to the starting line, where a flashlight signaled the start of the race. Drivers put the pedal to the metal and rocketed 1/8 of a mile to the finish line, garnering cheers from the large crowds.
“I’ve been coming for, I don’t know, years,” said first-time racer Aaron Jones, of Bruceton Mills, West Virginia. “I usually haul a car for my buddy, but he brought his own today. I figured I’d just drive for the fun of it.”
Jones gunned his 2018 GMC Sierra Nevada truck down the runway, hitting consistently high speeds.
“You don’t ever get to run full-throttle,” he said.
For years, folks with a need for speed have participated in the Greene County Airport Flashlight Drag Races, which pay homage to the early days of rebel drag racing. Two cars sit at the starting line and, when the crew flashes a big light, take off full steam ahead down the runway.
“It’s fun to be able to drag race,” said Daniel Coffman, of Markleysburg, who won this year’s truck division. “Pure American.”
Bill Craig, a Vietnam War veteran, entered his 2009 Corvette in the drag races for the second season in a row. He had a ball hurtling the sleek black car down the runway.
“Every time I get to that light down there, I get in my third gear and it hits 100 miles per hour,” Craig said with a smile.
Jacob Rendos, 19, also thrilled at racing his custom 1941 Willy’s Coop. Rendos and his father built the Coop, which sports a skull paint job and accessories.
“It feels insane,” said Rendos, of Monessen, who raced family friend Brandon Gioia and his orange 1993 Mazda RX down the track. “It’s a lot of fun.”
Fun was had by all: New drivers and seasoned racers, and fans cheering for friends, family or their favorite car.
For Heather Johnson, of Spraggs, watching her kids is nearly more fun than watching the cars zoom past.
“They love cars, but they get excited when daddy’s behind the wheel,” said Johnson, whose husband Justin raced over the weekend.
The Johnson kids also cheered on family friend Cody Hillberry, whose wife Amanda pointed out her husband’s car to little Ellie Johnson as Cody drove by.
While many spectators rooted for their relatives or friends, Phyllis Bartek and Dan Ortosky, both of Canonsburg, simply enjoyed the show. They drove down to cheer on Ortosky’s brother but had so much fun, they stayed at the airport long after their friends went home.
“Now, you start picking your favorites,” laughed Bartek, nodding at the small group of competitors remaining on the track.
The pair made bets on what car would win each heat (not for money, of course, Ortosky joked).
“You think the car is going to win because it looks like it’ll win, but you don’t know what’s underneath the hood,” added Ortosky.
One car that most were certain would win: The Bean 2, driven by nationally-acclaimed racer Scott Smith, of Spraggs.
Smith started racing four years ago and has participated in the flashlight drag races since they began. He waited for the race field to thin before towing his 1966 Nova to the starting line, where he wowed crowds as the matte green car careened down the straightaway.
Smith said he’s clocked speeds of 180 mph. His wife and right-hand woman Candy Smith said the local race was just for fun.
“We both have an ambition for speed,” she said. “We just like to show people that you can be an underdog.”
The race season began in May, with a grand finale featuring back-to-back race days Sept. 10 and 11.
