Every October since 1989, Americans have pinned purple ribbons to their clothing to raise awareness of domestic violence.
This year, awareness month begins early, with Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA’s Peace from DV Walk Saturday, Sept. 24, at Church of the Covenant in Washington.
“People don’t always talk about domestic violence,” said Leslie Orbin, communications specialist for DVSSP. “They often consider it to be a private or a family matter. That’s one of the reasons why it often continues – there’s a stigma associated with it.”
Last year, domestic violence claimed the lives of 112 Pennsylvanians, including three women in Washington County and one individual in Fayette County, according to the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
This year, DVSSP aims to raise $25,000 at the seventh annual Peace from DV Walk, to continue its mission of increasing awareness and empowering victims of domestic violence by providing critical services to individuals in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties.
But you don’t have to donate to step out with survivors and advocates.
“It’s free and open to the public. We want to get people out to walk with us and help raise awareness of domestic violence,” said Orbin. “It’s a good opportunity for folks to get together with their friends and neighbors, stand up for survivors and say ‘No more’ to domestic violence in their communities.”
The Peace from DV Walk ushers in a monthlong campaign to raise awareness of domestic violence.
“The theme this year for Domestic Violence Awareness Month is ‘Every1KnowsSome1,’” Orbin said. “One of the (stats) we hear a lot: 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men in the United States have experienced severe physical violence at the hands of an intimate partner. Everyone knows someone, whether you realize it or not.”
DVSSP will share information on social media under the hashtag #Every1KnowsSome1 all month long, and encourages folks to follow along, learn, share and support the cause.
“Domestic violence thrives in silence, and our goal is to start a national conversation to give a voice to survivors and their children, let them know they are not alone, and that help is available,” DVSSP CEO Lisa G. Hannum said in a news release.
DVSSP and its partners will join a national Week of Action Oct. 17 through 23 to engage the public in conversation about what domestic violence is and how it can be prevented in our communities. The public is invited to participate in #GiveforDV Giving Day Oct. 19 and to sit down with locals and advocates during the Peace Begins at Home Dinner that same evening.
The 16th annual Peace Begins at Home Dinner will be held Oct. 19 at the Hilton Garden Inn Southpointe, with emcee Briana Smith and guest speaker Dr. Judy Chang.
“How do we get help for those folks (in need) – start talking about it, making people aware that there are resources and services,” Orbin said.
All donations from the Peace from DV Walk, Giving Day and the Peace Begins at Home Dinner go directly toward services provided by DVSSP, including shelter, clothing, support groups and individual counseling.
