This month, the Pennsylvania Resources Council is hosting a series of webinars and in-person workshops focused on watershed protection and backyard composting.
The educational series begins with a Watershed Awareness and Rain Barrel webinar from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The course fee of $80 includes a 55-gallon rain barrel, so people can implement what they learn about harvesting rainwater from their rooftops and storing it safely.
The course also covers common stormwater issues, techniques for reducing watershed pollution and reusing collected water.
On Aug. 9, the public is invited to attend a free Recycling and Waste Reduction webinar from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The class explores best practices for curbside garbage collection, what to do with hard to recycle materials and how best to dispose of chemicals and hazardous materials.
PRC’s first in-person workshop, centered around backyard composting, takes place at Bedner’s Farm and Greenhouse in McDonald Aug. 17 from 6 to 7 p.m.
The course is $70 per person and includes an 82-gallon compost bin.
PRC will host a Watershed Awareness and Rain Barrel workshop Aug. 27 at Construction Junction along North Lexington Street in Pittsburgh.
Attendees will learn how to harvest rainwater from their roof, how to store and safely reuse that water. Stormwater runoff problems and techniques to reduce watershed pollution will also be discussed.
The in-person workshop is $80, which includes a 55-gallon rain barrel.
PRC’s environmental education series concludes with an online Backyard Composting course Aug. 30 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Attendees will learn why composting is important, how to set up and maintain a backyard compost pile, and what to do with finished compost.
Included in the $70 course cost is an 82-gallon compost bin.
Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!