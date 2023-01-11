On a recent Tuesday morning, students in Susan Bitonti’s second-grade classroom at California Area Elementary School excitedly gathered around two of the school district’s therapy dogs, Charlie, a black Labrador retriever, and Lucy, a golden retriever, who happily welcomed the children’s affectionate pats and embraces.

“Can you get us a hundred dogs?” one boy asked high school principal Josh Pollock, Charlie’s human and handler.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In