Mila Rose Burt, 7, and her sister Violet, 2, of North Franklin Township enjoy the sunshine Monday afternoon at North Franklin Park. The girls spent the afternoon climbing the jungle gym and throwing remnants from the weekend snow in the air while their mother, Megan Thompson, watched with a smile on her face.

