Morning commuters, midday walkers and casual passersby have for days been treated to a colorful sight along East Walnut Street in Washington. Local artist Christopher Galiyas has set up shop at Kaleidoscope II, where he climbs ladders and free-hands what is quickly becoming a larger-than-life mural that draws inspiration from the shop’s mission to facilitate self discovery, growth and encouragement. “Why not do a mural of rebirth and transformation?” Galiyas said, alluding to Kaleidoscope II’s art therapy for women who have been through difficult times. Galiyas, of Belle Vernon, got his start in mural painting in the mid-’90s, when he worked for a house painting company. “A lady asked if we could do a dinosaur mural in her kid’s bedroom,” he recalled. “Once I did one, the neighbor got one. It just kind of snowballed.” When he isn’t teaching art to kindergarten through third at West Mifflin, Galiyas delights in decorating buildings with his spray-painted imaginings (he also takes custom painting commissions). The project at Kaleidoscope II is expected to take about 10 days. “It’s just fun,” Galiyas said, adding he starts painting early to beat the sweltering heat and has enjoyed interacting with the curious public. “Murals become landmarks.”
editor's pick
Painting the town
Katherine Mansfield
Staff writer
