Calling all trailblazers: the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is accepting applications for the 2022 Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee.
The volunteer committee is seeking candidates to represent members-at-large, cross-country skiing and off-highway motorcycling.
“We are looking for trails enthusiasts who are eager to make a difference and want to be ambassadors for Pennsylvania’s wonderful trail network,” DCNR secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said in a news release last week. “Our focus is ensuring that we select three new representatives who can help improve the reach of our trails internally and with partnerships across the commonwealth.”
Pennsylvania boasts more than 12,000 miles of trails, including scenic hiking, biking and walking trails at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County; the rail corridor-turned-Greene River Trail in Greene County; and Washington County’s Montour Trail, which received the PA Trail of the Year award in 2017.
The Trails Advisory Committee develops land and water trail networks for recreation and transportation and represents both motorized and non-motorized trail users. The committee advises the DCNR on how best to use state and federal trail funding and selects the state’s Trail of the Year.
Through its work, the committee promotes a healthy lifestyle for all Pennsylvanians.
To be considered for appointment to the PA Trails Advisory Committee, interested parties must submit a resume and letter of interest to RA-explorepatrails@pa.gov no later than Oct. 31.
Those selected will serve a three-year term beginning Jan. 1.
To learn more, visit https://www.dcnr.pa.gov/Communities/TrailDevelopment/PATrailsAdvisoryCommittee/Pages/default.aspx.