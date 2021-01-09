A series of temporary overnight closures of Southpointe Boulevard in Cecil Township will occur beginning at 8 p.m. from Jan. 11 through 25 as part of the construction of the Southern Beltway, according to a news release from The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.
Crews will close all lanes of traffic on Southpointe Boulevard between the ramps connecting to Interstate 79 beginning at about 8 p.m. each night until 6 a.m. the following morning, the release said.
Traffic needing to cross under I-79 on Southpointe Boulevard will be detoured around the work zone onto I-79 to either the Bridgeville Interchange to the north or the Canonsburg Interchange to the south, the release said.