The state Health Department Monday moved Washington and Greene counties into areas where there is a substantial risk of COVID-19 as new cases continued to surge statewide.
The counties had been listed as areas with a moderate risk of contracting the virus before new cases began to surge in recent weeks.
“Now is the time for people to come together and wear a mask,” state Health Secretary Rachel Levine said. “It’s a simple thing to do.”
Levine’s office announced 9,675 new cases of the novel coronavirus since Saturday, and a statewide positivity rate of tests for the virus of 9.6%.
The statewide rate was 7% a week ago. Hospitalizations are also continuing to rise, but not to the point where the health-care system has become strained, she said.
Washington County added 70 new cases Monday, taking its total to 3,106. Greene County recorded 19 new cases to its total that climbed to 466. Fayette County added 42 new virus cases, bringing its total to 1,394.
Levine said the state had no plan to return to a color-coded map that was used in the spring to restrict nonessential businesses to slow the spread of the virus. She said it’s up to local officials to make decisions about mitigation, such as switching to remote learning.
Philadelphia on Monday prohibited all indoor gatherings through the end of the year because of the surge in virus cases, The Associated Press reported.
Meanwhile, Mon Valley Hospital said it would close its doors to visitors, with exceptions, today due to the spread of the virus.
Washington County planned to team up with local hospitals to launch a campaign to remind the public of the importance of masking, social distancing and avoiding crowded places.
The county also was implementing a plan to reduce the occupancy of the county’s office building to 50% through allowing some employees to work remotely, county commission Chairwoman Diana Irey Vaughan said.
“We want to make sure we’re more cautious,” Irey Vaughan said.
Greene County Commission Chairman Mike Belding said there were no plans to make any mitigation changes there.
“We’re going to continue to operate with the same standards we have with the recommendation by the CDC and (state) Department of Health,” Belding said.
Belding said some employees in Greene have been working from home.
“So that will naturally reduce the number of people in the offices,” he said.
“The same standards apply. We’re not closing anything or making any changes.”
