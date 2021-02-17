Washington and Fayette counties were lowered Tuesday from substantial to moderate risk areas for contracting COVID-19, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration said Tuesday.
Greene County remained in the substantial risk category as progress appeared to be made in slowing the spread of the virus.
“We are reporting another week of lowered statewide positivity, which is an encouraging sign as we continue our COVID-19 response,” Wolf stated in a news release.
“Across the commonwealth, we are getting vaccine into arms to ensure our residents are protected against COVID-19 exposure, but there is still community spread ongoing in our communities, so we cannot get impatient. We need to stay the course to best fight this virus.”
There were 1,194 fewer positive cases reported last week than the prior seven days, Wolf indicated.
The virus has killed 23,126 Pennsylvanians since March after seven new deaths were reported, including one in Fayette.
The number of cases since March approached 900,000 after 2,377 new cases were announced Tuesday by the state Health Department.
Washington County added 51 new cases, taking the total to 13,362. Fayette added 14 new cases to its total that climbed to 10,156. Greene’s case-count increased by 15 to 2,579.