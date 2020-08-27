The COVID-19 death toll rose to 25 Thursday in Washington County after the state Department of Health reported a new death there in its daily update on the disease.
The county also had seven new cases of the virus Thursday, taking its total to more than 1,000 since March.
“The mitigation efforts in place now are essential as we protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, including our children as they start school and our loved ones in long-term care facilities,” state Health Secretary Rachel Levine said.
There were 620 new cases statewide and 11 new deaths.
Allegheny County reported a new death and an additional 61 cases as it monitors the virus closely now that college students have returned to Pittsburgh campuses.
Greene County saw no increase in new cases, holding again at 135. Fayette County's case-count grew to 674 after nine new cases of the virus were reported.
Levine again stressed the importance of mask wearing in public to slow the spread of COVID-19.
