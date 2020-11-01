The state reported 28 new COVID-19 deaths Saturday, two of which occurred in Washington County.
Thirty-seven people have died from the virus in Washington County as the state continued to report the highest daily increases in cases of the disease since the pandemic began in March.
The virus has killed 8,812 Pennsylvanians and infected 208,027 since March, as of Friday, the state Health Department said Saturday. More information on the weekend's numbers were due to be released Monday.
Washington County reported 55 new cases of the virus Saturday, taking its total to 2,153. Greene County added a dozen cases to its total of 268. There were 23 new cases in Fayette County, taking its total to 1,074.