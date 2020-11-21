Two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday in Washington County, bringing its death toll from the virus to 58.
The state Health Department said the victims were among 108 new statewide deaths from the virus.
The virus has killed 6,689 Pennsylvanians and 295,786 others have tested positive for the disease after 6,808 new cases were announced Friday.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 1,800 since the end of September, the Health Department said.
The statewide percent positivity rate between Nov. 6 and 12 stood at 9.6%.
Washington County added 103 new cases of the virus, taking its cumulative total to 3,596. Greene County added 29 new cases to its total that climbed to 558. Fayette County saw 49 new cases, bringing its total to 1,596.