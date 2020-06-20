Washington County recorded four new COVID-19 cases Friday, taking its total to 162 since March.
Greene County’s count remained again at 30, while Allegheny County went three straight days without a new death from the virus, state Health Department records indicate.
The virus has killed 6,399 people statewide after 38 new deaths were added to the total. There have been 80,762 cases in Pennsylvania, with 526 new ones announced Friday.
Gov. Tom Wolf also announced Friday that another dozen more counties, including Philadelphia and Erie, will transition into the green phase of reopening June 26.
“It’s a testament to the many residents and businesses that have sacrificed over the past three months to stay home and adhere to the guidance the state has provided to protect lives and livelihoods,” Wolf said. “As we begin to reopen, I urge everyone to stay alert and continue to follow social distancing to maintain the momentum of mitigation we have in place.”
The only county not moving to green next week is Lebanon. Against the advice of public health experts and against orders from Wolf and state Health Secretary Rachel Levine aimed at keeping Pennsylvanians healthy, Lebanon County commissioners voted 2 to 1 along party lines to prematurely reopen in late May, Wolf said.
“Now, the county is facing an uptick in cases, and is unable to move to green,” he said.