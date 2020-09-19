A new COVID-19 death was reported Friday in Washington County, the state Health Department said.
The death toll from the virus in Washington County climbed to 29 since COVID-19 was first detected in the state in March.
“Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low, state Health Secretary Rachel Levine said. “Together, as Pennsylvanians, all of our efforts are designed to support our communities to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”
The virus has killed 7,934 Pennsylvanians after 21 new deaths were reported, four of which involved Allegheny County residents, Levine’s office said.
Eighteen new virus cases were reported Friday in Washington County, taking its total to 1,268. Greene County added one new case to its total of 166. Fayette County had four new cases and a total that climbed to 763.
Meanwhile, Gov. Tom Wolf said he updated his mitigation order for restaurants allowing them to sell alcohol until 11 p.m., one hour later than his previous direction.