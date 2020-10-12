A new COVID-19 death was reported Monday in Washington County, taking its death toll from the disease to 31, the state Health Department said Monday.
The virus has killed 8,369 Pennsylvanians after 24 new deaths were reported statewide since Sunday. There also were 2,254 new cases since Sunday, taking the total to 173,304 since the pandemic arrived in the state in March.
"We know that congregation, especially in college and university settings, yields increased case counts," state Health Secretary Rachel Levine said.
"The mitigation efforts in place now are essential to flattening the curve and saving lives," Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low."
Washington County added 18 new cases of the virus since Sunday, taking its total to 1,538. Greene County experienced two new cases, and its total inched to 203. Fayette County's case count increased by four to 869.