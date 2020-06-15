Washington County added a new positive case of COVID-19 Monday, taking its total to 156, while Greene County remained at 30.
The statewide total climbed to 79,121 after 323 new positive cases were announced Monday. The death toll from the virus reached 6,243 after 28 new deaths were added to the total Monday, according to the state Department of Health.
Health Secretary Rachel Levine urged Pennsylvanians to continue taking precautions from the novel coronavirus, including practicing social distancing and wearing masks in public.
“The commonwealth’s careful, measured approach to reopening is working as we see case counts continue to decline even as many other states see increases. But the virus has not gone away," Levine said.
There were no new deaths from the virus in Washington, Greene, Fayette and Allegheny counties.