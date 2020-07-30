Another COVID-19 death was announced Thursday in Washington County where 11 people have died from the virus since April 10.
The county also added 13 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking its total to 723.
A new death also was announced Thursday in Allegheny County, where new daily case counts continued to be in three digits.
State Health Secretary Rachel Levine again urged Pennsylvanians Thursday to wear face masks in public to help prevent another surge of virus cases.
"When you wear a mask you are showing respect for our front-line providers," Levine said during an afternoon visit to Lancaster EMS to thank emergency responders.
Meanwhile, Greene County added two new cases to its total of 105. Fayette County added 11 new cases to its total of 363, state records show.