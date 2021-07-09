Washington County saw two new COVID-19 deaths Thursday and six new cases of the virus, the state Health Department said.
Fayette County reported one new virus death and four new cases of the disease.
While Greene County reported three new virus cases, there were no new deaths there linked to the disease.
The state reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths, taking the pandemic total to 27,729.
The state reported 222 new virus cases, bringing the cumulative total to 1,213,543 since March 2020.
Washington County has recorded 17,948 virus cases, while Greene has experienced 3,366. Fayette’s total climbed to 13,448.