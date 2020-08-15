Two more residents of Washington County have died from complications of COVID-19, bringing the county’s death toll from the virus to 16, the state Health Department announced Friday.
The number of positive cases in the county grew by 11 to a total of 891 since the department began collecting data on the virus in March.
“The mitigation efforts in place now are essential as the new school year approaches and we work to ensure our children can get back to learning,” state Health Secretary Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework will help keep our case counts low. Together, as Pennsylvanians, we each have a part to play in working to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”
Allegheny County announced five new COVID-19 deaths Friday, three of which were linked to long-term care facilities.
Greene County’s case count grew by two to 123, and Fayette County recorded 14 new cases, taking its total to 609. There were no new COVID-19 deaths in those counties.
The state Health Department also released data Friday showing the results of questioning by contact tracers as to which businesses they visited within 14 days of developing symptoms. Most of them reported visiting a restaurant.
More information regarding early warnings about the disease can be found at: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Monitoring-Dashboard.aspx.