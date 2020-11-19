Washington County reported three new COVID-19 deaths Thursday as the virus continued to surge locally and statewide.
The virus has claimed 56 lives in the county while the state once again shattered its record for new daily cases, the state Health Department said.
The state announced 7,126 new cases Thursday and 116 additional deaths linked to the virus.
Washington County added 153 new virus cases, taking its total to 3,493. Greene County's case count increased by 22, bringing its total to 529. Fayette County added 45 new cases to its total of 1,547.
The previous statewide record for new cases was set Wednesday when 6,339 of them were announced.