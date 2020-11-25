There were three new COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in Greene County and another two attributed to the virus came from Washington County.
Washington County's death toll from the virus climbed to 69, while there have been a total of five victims of the disease in Greene County.
Like the rest of the nation, Pennsylvania has been experiencing a surge in virus cases. Gov. Tom Wolf responded by signing Wednesday his third 90-day disaster declaration because of the pandemic.
“With cases and hospitalizations increasing, we cannot afford to let down our guard," Wolf said. “This renewal will allow the commonwealth to maintain its response and support efforts as we face increasing case numbers and decreasing hospital capacity.”
There were 3,897 patients in a Pennsylvania hospital Wednesday with COVID-19. Intensive-care units were treating 826 of them, the state Health Department said.
Meanwhile, the state reported 144 new deaths from the virus and 6,759 new cases.
Washington County added 101 new virus cases, taking its total to 4,121. Greene County's case count grew by 19 to 662. Fayette County reported 72 new cases, bringing its total to 1,868.
There were no new virus deaths reported Wednesday in Fayette.
There were 555 new COVID-19 cases announced Wednesday and a dozen new deaths in Allegheny County. Eight of the deaths were associated with long-term care facilities, the Allegheny Health Department said.
There have been 25,179 cases of COVID-19 in Allegheny, 1,909 hospitalizations and 498 deaths linked to the virus since March 14.