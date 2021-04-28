The state Health Department reported three new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday in Fayette County.
The deaths were among 84 new fatalities statewide that were attributed to the virus, taking the total to 26,072 since March 2020.
The state also announced 3,333 new positive cases of the disease, bringing the total to 1,139,390.
Washington County reported 60 new cases to its total that climbed to 16,752. There were seven new cases reported in Greene, whose total reached 3,139. Fayette reported 46 new cases for a total of 12,315.