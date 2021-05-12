The Gov. Tom Wolf administration will increase event capacity limits May 17 as more Pennsylvanians become vaccinated against COVID-19.
Maximum occupancy limits will increase to 50% for indoor gatherings and 75% for outdoor events, Wolf’s office said Tuesday.
The announcement came as Wolf prepares to lift all COVID-19 mitigation except for the face mask mandate on Memorial Day.
“As more Pennsylvania adults get vaccinated and guidance from the CDC evolves, we can continue to move forward with the commonwealth’s reopening efforts,” the governor stated in a news release.
“We recognize the significant strain businesses have faced during COVID-19 mitigation efforts,” he stated.
The state Health Department announced 2,385 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday at a time when the virus is targeting more younger people than it did in January.
Those between the ages of 25 and 49 make up 38.1% of the cases this month as compared to 37.5% in January. New cases among older adults continue to decline.
The state announced 57 new virus deaths Tuesday, including two in Fayette County and one in Washington County.
Washington County reported 63 new virus cases, taking its cumulative total to 17,313. Greene added 11 new cases to its total that climbed to 3,196.
Fayette saw 42 new cases added to its total of 12,764.