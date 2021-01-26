Gov. Tom Wolf said there was a “great sign of progress” Monday on the COVID-19 front after Cameron County became the first in the state to drop to a low level of risk for the disease.
The percent of tests returning positive dropped last week to 10.5, down from 12.7 the previous week, Wolf said. Meanwhile, there were 8,948 fewer cases reported last week than the prior week, he said.
“But there is still more work for us to do and we must not become complacent,” Wolf said in a Monday news release. “I believe we can keep up these best public health practices to continue to bring the transmission of COVID-19 down in our communities, keep each other safe and move forward with rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.”
The virus has killed 20,664 Pennsylvanians since March after 55 new deaths were reported Monday, including two in Fayette County. There were no new virus deaths reported Monday in Washington or Greene counties, the state Health Department said.
There were 3,976 new cases reported in the state, bringing the cumulative total to 807,867.
Washington County added 94 new cases of the virus to its total that climbed to 12,090. Greene’s case count grew by 12 to 2,319. Fayette saw 47 new cases, bringing its total to 9,442.