The Pennsylvania Health Department Friday reported few new COVID-19 cases in the region and no new local deaths from the virus.
The department reported two new virus cases in Fayette County, taking its cumulative total during the pandemic to 13,433.
There was one new case in Washington County, where 17,933 residents have tested positive for the virus since March 2020. There were no new cases reported Friday in Greene County, where the case count stood at 3,356.
There were 310 people in hospitals statewide with COVID-19, a number that continues to drop from a high of 2,751 in the spring of 2020, the health department said.
The state reported 304 new cases Friday, taking the cumulative total to 1,212,561.
There were eight new deaths linked statewide to the virus, which has killed 27,695 Pennsylvanians.